Nova Scotia reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases over Christmas, Boxing Day

Nova Scotia reported a total of 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 25 and 26.

On Christmas Day, 395 new cases were reported in the Central Zone, 98 in the Eastern Zone, 44 new cases in the Northern Zone and 32 cases in the Western Zone.

On Boxing Day, the province reported 431 new cases in the Central Zone, 56 new cases in the Eastern Zone, 52 in the Northern Zone and 39 new cases in the Western Zone.

On Christmas Eve, the province’s health authority completed 6,658 tests, with another 4,491 test completed on Christmas Day.

Nova Scotia Public Health is experiencing delays in follow-up because of a spike in testing and positive cases. The province is asking positive cases to contact their close contacts. The province says detailed follow-ups are being prioritized to support contact tracing in schools long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

The province’s online COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until Wednesday.