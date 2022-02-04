Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 11 hospitalizations Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new hospitalizations and one death related to COVID-19 Friday.

The province says a man in his 70s in the Central Zone has died.

"We have suffered significant loss of life in the last week. My sincere condolences to the 15 families who have lost loved ones," said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in a news release Friday. "Nova Scotia is a small and tight-knit province, and these losses touch us all. I want to thank those who have gotten vaccinated including their booster dose. If you haven't booked your booster or any doses of vaccine, there is an appointment available to book now."

There are 99 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. This includes15 people in intensive care.

The province says the age range of those in hospital is between two and 95 years old. The average age is 66 and the average length of stay is 7.9 days.

"It saddens me to learn that this virus has taken another Nova Scotian. I offer my deepest sympathies to this man's family and loved ones," said Nova Scotia's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in the news release. “We need to continue to be cautious about COVID, carefully balancing measures that limit the spread of Omicron and its impact on our most vulnerable and our healthcare system, with starting to gradually lift restrictions. Easing restrictions will be possible because of our province's high vaccination rate and the hard work of Nova Scotians."

Public health says the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

25 (25.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

44 (44.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.0 per cent) is partially vaccinated

29 (29.3 per cent) are unvaccinated.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 2,145,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 91.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 84.4 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 57.1 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 3.7 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

The province says less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 CASE COUNT

The province reported 594 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday after the Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,204 tests on Thursday.

There are 245 cases in the Central Zone, 116 cases in the Eastern Zone, 104 cases in the Northern Zone and 129 cases in the Western Zone.

The province says there are an estimated 3,769 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting additional cases related to the outbreaks in three hospitals

Five additional patients in a ward at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

One additional patient in a ward at the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville; fewer than five patients have tested positive

One additional patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

The province is also reporting two outbreaks in long-term care facilities:

Six staff members have tested positive at Nakile Home for Special Care in Glenwood.

Three staff members have tested positive at Mountain Lea Lodge in Bridgetown.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

The Nova Scotia government said Friday it is renewing the state of emergency. A state of emergency was first declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22, 2020.

RESTRICTIONS UPDATE

Restrictions will ease for sports practices and arts and culture rehearsals next week in Nova Scotia.

As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.

Spectators are still not permittedto attend.

"Being cautious has served us well throughout the pandemic and we're continuing that approach as we develop plans to gradually ease restrictions," said Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in a news release Friday. "We're taking this initial step because we recognize the physical and mental health benefits of having full sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances."

All other COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place until Feb. 14.

The province says decisions about gradually easing other restrictions will be announced soon.



