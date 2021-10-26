Nova Scotia reports 100th COVID-19-related death; seven new cases

Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the death toll in the province to 100.

The province confirmed Tuesday the latest COVID-19-related death was a woman in her 70s in Western Zone.

"I’m very saddened to hear another family has lost a loved one," Premier Tim Houston said in a release.

"This is a stark reminder of how serious this virus is. I know we have been at this for a long time and people are getting tired, but we cannot be complacent."

Nova Scotia is also reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and 24 recoveries.

All seven cases are in Central Zone.

There are 134 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 10 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

On Monday, there were no notifications of school exposures. Any time there is an exposure at a school, all staff, parents and guardians are notified if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious. A list of schools with exposures is available online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,917 tests on Monday. A total of 1,301,239 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,272 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,038 people have recovered and 100 have died due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 421 cases (22 active cases)

Central zone: 5,592 cases (78 active cases)

Northern zone: 574 cases (32 active cases)

Eastern zone: 685 cases (2 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 1,564,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 83 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: