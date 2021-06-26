Nova Scotia reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday; Delta and Gamma variants identified

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 62.

All new cases are in the province's Central zone. Ten are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is travel-related. Health officials say the close contacts are within a linked group of families and do not represent wide community spread.

There are also nine recoveries.

Nova Scotia says the National Microbiology Lab has confirmed two Delta variant cases and one Gamma variant case in the province. These cases were previously reported.

"Testing has been an important part of our COVID-19 response and will continue to be as we work through our reopening plan," Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release Saturday.

"We are seeing the variants in our province. Early detection of COVID-19 will help to limit further spread of the virus. If you are out this weekend, drop by one of the rapid pop-up testing sites and get a COVID test."

As of Saturday, Nova Scotia has 62 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

VACCINE SECOND DOSES MOVED UP

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 20 are now eligible to book an appointment to receive their second dose earlier than originally scheduled.

On Friday, the province announced that effective immediately, anyone who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 20 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before September 2, can now reschedule their appointment to receive their second dose at an earlier date.

Public health says recipients will receive an email to the account provided at the time of booking.

Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or to request an email address be added.

When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment.

The province says notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.

Health officials also say the drive-thru vaccine clinics in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville can now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle. At the time of booking you can schedule a maximum four people for one appointment time.

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 4,021 tests on Friday, for a total of 929,025 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,825 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,671 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Saturday, June 26

Alderney Gate (60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St) from noon to 7 p.m.

Findlay Community Centre (26 Elliot St, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant Park, Halifax (mobile unit bus will be at the lower parking lot) from noon to 6 p.m.

Sackville Sports Stadium, (409 Glendale Dr, Lower Sackville) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sydney Fire Station mobile pop-up event (540 Esplanade, Sydney) from 2 to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: