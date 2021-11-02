Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, active cases drop to 161

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases drops to 161.

Five new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

Four new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone.

Two new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

EXPOSURE NOTICE FOR FIVE SCHOOLS

Health officials also sent exposure notices for five schools in the province on Monday.

The latest school exposures are at Boularderie Elementary School and Jubilee Elementary in Cape Breton, Fairview Junior High, Fairview Heights Elementary in Halifax, and Kingswood Elementary in Hammonds Plains.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious,” said N.S. Health in a release.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,697 tests on Monday. A total of 1,317,616 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,424 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,162 people have recovered and 101 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently eight people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with no one in intensive care units.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,528 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,360 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 434 cases (15 active cases)

Central zone: 5,697 cases (107 active cases)

Northern zone: 592 cases (22 active cases)

Eastern zone: 701 cases (17 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 1,577,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 763,954 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

In total, 83.3 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: