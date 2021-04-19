Nova Scotia reports 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases increase to 63

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. One previously reported case is now considered recovered, as the active number of cases increases to 63.

Eight of Monday's new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases, one of which was identified Sunday, April 18, at South Woodside Elementary School. Three cases are under investigation, one of which was identified on Sunday at St. Joseph's-Alexander McKay Elementary School. The other case is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Six of the new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and the others are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

One case was identified in the province's Western zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

All individuals are self-isolating as required.

"As we've seen in other provinces, the situation can change rapidly. Our public health teams are working hard to contain the virus and we can support them by following all the public health protocols," said Premier Iain Rankin. "As we are seeing an increase in cases it is important that Nova Scotians get tested for COVID-19. Testing is key to detecting cases early on and limiting the spread of the virus."

The 15 new cases is the highest daily new case count in the province since Dec. 4, 2020.

"The increase in case numbers is a reminder of the importance of the restrictions that are in place to protect the health of fellow Nova Scotians," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. "We need to continue to keep each other safe, follow public health protocols and get the vaccine when it is our turn."

TWO CASES AT SCHOOLS

Later Sunday evening, Nova Scotia reported two COVID-19 cases related to schools in the Central zone.

One is connected to South Woodside Elementary School in Dartmouth.

The second is connected to St. Joseph's-Alexander Mckay Elementary School in Halifax.

Both schools will remain closed until Thursday so that a deep cleaning can take place.

CASE CONFIRMED INVOLVING HALIFAX AREA HEALTH CARE WORKER

Also on Sunday, a spokeswoman for Nova Scotia Health confirmed another health care worker in the Halifax area had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a brief interview Sunday, Wendy Walters said eight co-workers were also self isolating as a result of the positive finding.

Walters said public health officials were still investigating the case.

She would not discuss any other details, including where the health care worker is employed, citing privacy concerns.

"The challenge of this case is that it is one (case) and the employee is protected under their personal health information," said Walters.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,950 tests on Sunday. The province has completed 468,372 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,822 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,692 cases have recovered and 67 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, with no one in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 127 cases (8 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,440 cases (34 active cases)

Northern Zone: 136 cases (no active cases)

Eastern Zone: 119 cases (21 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 2, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 207,563 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 138,268 were first doses and 31,583 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 264,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020, and anticipate a delivery of 55,310 doses this week.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: