Nova Scotia reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday.

The province has not yet updated Monday’s dashboard due to a technical issue, and says it will be updated when data is available.

Eleven of the new cases were identified in the province's Central zone. Six are related to travel, and five are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two new cases were identified in the Western zone and are related to travel.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,978 tests on Friday, 3,123 tests on Saturday, and 2,434 tests on Sunday.

PROVINCE TO ANNOUNCE BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN MONDAY

Nova Scotia will be releasing it’s back-to-school plan during a COVID-19 update scheduled for Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The update will be the first for Premier-designate Tim Houston and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang. Outgoing Premier Iain Rankin has also been invited to attend.

The province says it will also provide an update on the move to Phase 5.

WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health has introduced several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing, in addition to testing by appointment, can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Monday, August 23:

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion - Cole Harbour (703 Main St, Dartmouth) from 11:30-7p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion - Mount Uniacke 98 Veterans Ln, Mount Uniacke) from 11:30-7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: