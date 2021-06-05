Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, active total down to 224

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 45 recoveries.

This brings the active total down to 224.

"As we create more opportunities for Nova Scotians to regain some normalcy in their lives, it's important that we stay vigilant, even for those who have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in Saturday's media release from the province. "Testing is critical as we move through our reopening plan. It's the only way to know how much virus is circulating, especially without population immunity from two doses."

Thirteen new cases are in the Central Zone. Twelve are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one is under investigation.

Four are in the Eastern Zone, two close contacts of previously reported cases and two related to travel.

One new case is in the Western Zone, and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

"Nova Scotians have done the hard work to bring down transmission of COVID-19 in our communities, which is why we are able to start enjoying patios, get a haircut and spend time with loved ones outside," said Premier Iain Rankin. "We still need to be cautious. Remember to continue to follow the public health measures and make regular testing part of your routine if you are socializing."

CASE DATA

On Friday, Nova Scotia labs processed 4,065 tests, and a total of 842,634 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,651 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,339 people have recovered, and 88 have died due to COVID-19.

There are 20 people in hospital, including six in intensive care. The province says the median age of Nova Scotians hospitalized during the third wave of COVID-19 is 52.5 for non-ICU, and 55.5 for ICU patients.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 280 cases (five active)

Central Zone: 4,511 cases (143 active)

Northern Zone: 296 cases (20 active)

Eastern Zone: 564 cases (56 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 13, 2021.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Public Health updated its list of potential public exposure sites on Friday evening.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: