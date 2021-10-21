Nova Scotia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 21 recoveries

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 163.

Two new cases were identified in the province's Western zone.

Eight new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

Nine new case were identified in the province's Northern zone.

Public Health says a fifth patient in a non-COVID-19 unit at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville has tested positive for the virus.

One person is in intensive care in that hospital.

"Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) continues to test patients, staff and doctors identified as close contacts. As a precaution, NSHA has made testing available for staff and doctors on site who want to get tested," read a news release from the province on Thursday.

Health officials say there is community spread in the Central zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

EXPOSURE NOTICES FOR SCHOOLS

On Wednesday, four schools in Nova Scotia were notified of an exposure at their school.

Public health says all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case was at the school while infectious.

A list of schools with exposures can be found online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,648 tests on Wednesday. A total of 1,289,462 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,185 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 6,924 people have recovered and 98 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 15 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with five in intensive care units.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,289 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,122 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 405 cases (19 active case)

Central zone: 5,543 cases (123 active cases)

Northern zone: 554 cases (19 active cases)

Eastern zone: 683 cases (2 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 1,555,823 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 751,916 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

In total, 82.7 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.4 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: