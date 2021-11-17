Nova Scotia reports 20 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination rates for health-care workers

Nova Scotia is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Wednesday, dropping the active number of cases to 236.

Public health says there are eight cases in Central Zone, six cases in Northern Zone and six cases in Western Zone.

There are no new cases reported today at East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash.

A total of 31 residents and 10 staff members at the home have tested positive for COVID-19, and two of the infected residents have died. Public and occupational health are working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

On Tuesday, four schools were notified of an exposures at their school.

CASE DATA

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has 236 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 17 people are in hospital, including seven in ICU.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,422 tests.

As of Tuesday, 1,613,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 783,666 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 8,866 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

VACCINATION RATES AMONG HEALTH-CARE WORKERS

The Nova Scotia government is releasing the vaccination rates for workers in healthcare, long-term care, education and emergency health services.

As of Tuesday, the vaccination rates of employees who have reported are:

Nova Scotia Health Authority: 94 per cent vaccinated (up from 91 per cent) with 88 per cent reporting

IWK Health Centre: 99 per cent (no change), with 99 per cent reporting

Long-term care: 93 per cent (no change), with 89 per cent reporting

Home care: 89 per cent (no change), with 78 per cent reporting

Education: 97 per cent (no change), with 75 per cent reporting

Emergency Health Services (EHS): 99 per cent (no change), with 88 per cent reporting

"We've heard now from the majority of employees, and I am very pleased with the vaccination rates," Premier Tim Houston said in a release.

"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, it's not too late. I encourage you to make the right choice."

Under the mandate, all employees are required to have at least a first dose of vaccine by Nov.30, with a requirement to show proof of full vaccination 70 days after their first dose.

Those who are partially vaccinated may be subjected to other health and safety measures, including testing. Those who do not have a first dose by November 30 will be placed on unpaid leave.

Data collection continues and there will be another update of numbers on Nov.24, with final numbers released in early December.

Employees who have not yet reported, or who have said they do not intend to be vaccinated, must complete a mandatory educational program.

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate covers more than 80,000 employees. The following groups are included: