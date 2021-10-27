Nova Scotia reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, active cases rise to 146

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 100th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a news release, N.S. Health says a man in his 70s died in the Western zone.

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries on Wednesday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 146.

Twenty-two new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

Four new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

Five patients in a non-COVID unit at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville have tested positive for COVID-19. One person is in intensive care at the hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority says they continue to test patients, staff and doctors identified as close contacts, and have made testing available for all staff and doctors on site as a precaution.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

EXPOSURE NOTICE FOR FOUR SCHOOLS

Health officials also sent exposure notices for four schools in the province over the weekend.

The latest school exposures are at Amherst Regional High School in Amherst, Ian Forsyth Elementary and Caledonia Junior High in Dartmouth, and Westmount Elementary in Halifax.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious,” said N.S. Health in a release.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,075 tests on Tuesday. A total of 1,304,364 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,298 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,052 people have recovered and 100 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 10 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,402 positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,250 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 421 cases (22 active cases)

Central zone: 5,614 cases (89 active cases)

Northern zone: 578 cases (33 active cases)

Eastern zone: 685 cases (2 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 1,567,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered

In total, 83.1 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: