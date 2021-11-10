Nova Scotia reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; more cases at Pugwash nursing home

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases and 33 recoveries on Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 277.

16 new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

12 new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

Two new cases were identified in the province's Western zone.

"There is community spread in Northern and Western zones, primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October," says the province in a release. "This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash."

Health officials say three more residents at East Cumberland Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 20 residents and two staff members at the home have now tested positive, and one resident is in hospital. Public Health says they are working with the facility to prevent further spread, and have implemented increased public health measures and restrictions.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,029 tests on Tuesday. A total of 1,341,971 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,746 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,367 people have recovered and 102 have died due to COVID-19.

There are currently 10 people in hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, with one in an intensive care unit.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,850 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,565 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 566 cases (119 active cases)

Central zone: 5,796 cases (87 active cases)

Northern zone: 670 cases (56 active cases)

Eastern zone: 714 cases (15 active cases)

EXPOSURE NOTICE FOR BEDFORD SCHOOL

Health officials also sent exposure notices for one school in the province on Tuesday.

The latest school exposure is at Bedford South School in Bedford.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious,” said N.S. Health in a release.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 1,590,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 770,891 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 6,642 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

In total, 83.4 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: