Nova Scotia reports 37 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, active cases drop to 787

Nova Scotia is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 787.

The 37 new cases marks the province's lowest single-day new case total in over a month, since 25 new cases were reported on April 21.

Of Wednesday's new cases, 22 are in the Central Zone, 11 are in the Eastern Zone, and four are in the Northern Zone, with no new cases reported in the Western Zone.

"Nova Scotians are eager to get back to doing the things they love," said Premier Iain Rankin in a release. "The quickest way to do this is by following the public health measures, getting tested regularly, and booking your COVID-19 vaccine appointment when it is your turn. Together we can slow the spread of the virus."

Public Health says there is evidence of community spread in the Central Zone, and limited community spread in Sydney. The Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

The province says 94 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 787, the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since May 1.

"I am pleased to see that our vaccine rollout is ahead of schedule. When the opportunity comes, please do your part by booking your appointment," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a release. "The sooner we get to population immunity, the sooner we get to our new normal."

CASE DATA

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia labs processed 5,023 tests, and a total of 791,477 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,424 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 4,558 people have recovered, and 79 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 72 individuals in hospital, 19 of which are in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,682 positive COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 2,882 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 271 cases (13 active)

Central Zone: 4,375 cases (591 active)

Northern Zone: 282 cases (51 active)

Eastern Zone: 496 cases (132 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 30, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 521,053 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 48.2 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 598,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m

Burton Ettinger School (52 Alex St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George St, Sydney), from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dartmouth South Academy, (111 Prince Arthur Ave, Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m.

Ecole Shannon Park School (75 Iroquois Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m

Rockingstone Heights School (1 Regan Drive) from noon to 7 p.m.

Sackville Sports Stadium (409 Glendale Drive, Lower Sackville) from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: