Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.

Public health says there are 34 cases in Central zone, four cases in Western zone and two cases in Northern zone.

Health officials say there is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

There are currently 17 people in hospital due to COVID-19, four of which are in an intensive care unit.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,603 tests on Monday.

A total of 1,236,939 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,839 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 6,494 people have recovered and 97 have died due to COVID-19.

CASES CONFIRMED IN N.S. SCHOOLS

Nova Scotia now provides a list of schools in the province with potential COVID-19 exposures.

A full list of these schools are available online.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 1,519,559 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

This means 81.1 per cent of Nova Scotia's entire population have received at least one dose, and 75.4 are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test online.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: