Nova Scotia reports 45 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 153 active cases in province

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update Dec. 3.

There are 38 new cases in the Central Zone, six new cases in the Northern Zone and one new case in the Eastern Zone. Public health says there is a cluster of cases in a localized community in the Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in both Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Over the past three days, seven schools were notified of an exposure(s) at their school. Officials say staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious. A list of schools with exposures is available online.

Ninety two of the province's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, dropping the total number of active cases to 153.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to hold a COVID update Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,120 tests on Dec. 3; 2,698 tests on Dec. 4; and 2,684 tests on Dec. 5.

The province has completed 1,422,483 tests since the pandemic began.

Since August 1, there have been 2,531 positive COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia and 16 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Eleven people are currently hospitalized in the province, four of them in intensive care.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 637 cases (7 active cases)

Central Zone: 6,153 cases (93 active cases)

Northern Zone: 912 cases (51 active case)

Eastern Zone: 725 cases (2 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Dec. 5, 1,649,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 793,954 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 28,481 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: