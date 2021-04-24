Nova Scotia reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, active cases rise to 201

Nova Scotia is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday – the second highest daily increase in the province since the pandemic began.

There are now 201 active cases in Nova Scotia.

Fourty-four of the new cases are in the Central Zone, one of which was identified Friday at Oyster Pond Elementary School in Oyster Pond, N.S.

Four cases are in the Eastern Zone, one identified Friday, at Shipyard Elementary in Sydney.

Four are in the Northern Zone, one also identified Friday, at Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro.

Public Health says there are now signs of community spread in the Central Zone.

"We are at a critical point in our effort to get the pandemic under control. Case numbers are climbing to first wave levels and there is community spread in HRM," said Premier Iain Rankin. "Following the current restrictions is vital. Please avoid non-essential travel in and out of HRM and surrounding communities. If everyone does their part, we can beat this."

According to Saturday’s media release from the province, "exposed category" (travel, close contact, etc.) will no longer be provided regularly. The province cites an increased number of investigations for this change.

"Stopping COVID-19 from getting a stronger foothold in the province is now up to you," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "We must all remain extremely vigilant, take action and make the right choices. Every single person's actions play a role and if we all work together, like we have before, we can protect ourselves and each other."

Public Health says there is no evidence of community spread in the Eastern, Northern, or Western Zones.

‘NEAR-FULL LOCKDOWN’ RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the Halifax area has been placed under a four-week "near full-lockdown" designed to contain the outbreak of the virus in that area.

Rankin issued the "circuit breaker" order after officials reported 38 new infections Thursday, including five cases at Halifax area schools.

The new restrictions limit outdoor and indoor gatherings to five people and prohibit large gatherings, including social events, festivals, sports and wedding receptions.

People are asked not to travel into or out of the Halifax area unless absolutely necessary.

Also Friday, several schools in the Dartmouth area moved to virtual learning for two weeks to contain case numbers.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,910 tests on Friday, and 495,402 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have now been 1,990 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,722 have recovered and 67 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

Halifax: straight up. This is serious. Stay home. Stick to your small circle of contacts. Cases are rising; there is community spread. Stop this virus - no non-essential travel in or out of HRM and surrounding communities; keep your distance; wash your hands; wear a mask.

There are currently five people in hospital due to COVID-19, with none in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 134 cases (9 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,575 cases (153 active cases)

Northern Zone: 146 cases (10 active case)

Eastern Zone: 135 cases (29 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 2, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 260,788 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. According to the province, 18.9 per cent of the eligible population have received vaccines as of Tuesday, with 3.4 per cent having received a second dose.

As of last update on Tuesday, the province has received a total of 320,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: