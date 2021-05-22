Nova Scotia reports 64 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, one new death

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, along with one new death: a woman in her 60s who lived in the Central Zone.

"On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to offer sincere condolences to the family mourning the loss of their loved one today," said Premier Iain Rankin. "Our active cases may be declining but COVID-19 is still in our province and continues to have devastating impacts on families."

Her death is the ninth related to COVID-19 this month in the province, and the 77th since the start of the pandemic.

"It is difficult to hear that another family has suffered the loss of a loved one today," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "This is one of the sad days, and it reminds us how serious this virus is. But, as we mark another vaccine milestone, I feel encouraged by the choice Nova Scotians are making to help protect each other."

64 NEW CASES

Of Saturday's new cases, 46 are in the Central Zone, 10 in the Eastern Zone, seven are in the Northern Zone, and one is in the Western Zone.

116 people have recovered from COVID-19 since Friday.

There are now 928 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

VACCINE UPDATE

On Saturday, the province announced it has now administered its 500,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a media release from the province, 45 per cent of Nova Scotians have now had at least one dose.

Public Health says the province is on track to give at least dose of vaccine to any Nova Scotian who wants one, by the end of June.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 8,588 tests on Friday, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 770,960.

Public health says there were also 27,953 tests administered between May 14 and 20 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Sydney, Dartmouth, Halifax, Bridgewater, New Minas and Kingston.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,213 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 4,161 people have recovered, and 77 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 74 people in hospital, 20 of which are in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 256 cases (34 active)

Central Zone: 4,253 cases (758 active)

Northern Zone: 262 cases (52 active)

Eastern Zone: 442 cases (131 active)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 30, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: