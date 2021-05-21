Nova Scotia reports 65 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, active cases drop to 1,143

Nova Scotia is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the fourth consecutive day of declining new case numbers, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 1,143.

In a news release from the province, it says 41 of Thursday's new cases are in the province's Central zone. Fifteen new cases were reported in the Eastern zone, seven are in the Northern zone, and two are in the Western zone.

"As we fight this third wave, I want to encourage Nova Scotians to keep up their efforts and continue to make the right choices," said Premier Iain Rankin in a release. "Our cases are trending downward and we hope that this continues. But it will only happen if we stay home whenever possible, wear a mask, keep our distance, wash our hands, get tested and get vaccinated when it is our turn."

Public health says one of the cases in Central zone involves a staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care facility in Dartmouth. A second case is being reported in Eastern zone involving a staff member of My Cape Breton Home for Seniors in North Sydney. At the direction of public health and as an added precaution, residents and staff from the affected units at both facilities are being tested. Most residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

There is community spread in Central zone and now in Sydney. Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There are some areas of concern, particularly in Bridgewater, New Minas and Kentville. Testing has been increased in these areas.

"We know the restrictions are working and that is reflected in our case numbers, but they are still much higher than they need to be for us to ease restrictions," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a release. "As the long weekend approaches, I am asking that everyone stay in their communities. This is not the time to travel. We need all Nova Scotians to do their part as we work to limit the spread of the virus."

The province says 184 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 1,143, the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since May 4.

Public health also announced several public exposure sites on Thursday evening.

N.S. OPENS VACCINES TO 25 AND OVER

Nova Scotians aged 25 to 29 are now eligible to book appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The province announced Thursday that effective immediately, people 25 and over can book appointments at community clinics, as well as participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to Public Health, there are about 61,400 eligible Nova Scotians in the 25 to 29 age group.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772. Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 463,526 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Approximately 40.8 per cent of the province’s overall population has received at least one dose, with 4.1 per cent having received two doses.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has received a total of 519,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

Premier Iain Rankin said during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing that 21,000 doses had been administered that day, a record number for the province.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,846 tests on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 755,180.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,065 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 3,848 cases have recovered and 74 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 87 individuals in hospital, 20 of which are in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,323 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Of the new cases since April 1, 2,172 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 254 case (52 active cases)

Central Zone: 4,141 cases (906 active cases)

Northern Zone: 249 cases (52 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 421 cases (133 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 30, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

The province says they are making an effort to increase rapid testing capacity around the province.

Pop-up testing locations being provided on Thursday include:

Alderney Gate Public Library, Dartmouth, from noon to 7 p.m.

Central Spryfield Elementary School, 364 Herring Cove Rd., from noon to 7 p.m

Centre 200, 481 George St., Sydney, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre, Halifax, from noon to 7 p.m.

John Martin School, 7 Brule St., Dartmouth, from noon to 7 p.m.

New Minas Fire Hall, 6 Jones Rd., New Minas, from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: