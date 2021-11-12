Nova Scotia reports 70 new COVID-19 over past two days; more cases at Pugwash nursing home

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 70 new COVID-19 cases and 69 recoveries since Wednesday, as the number of active cases remains at 277.

That includes new cases identified Wednesday and Thursday, as the province did not release numbers on Rememembrance Day.

44 new cases were identified in the province's Central zone.

12 new cases were identified in the province's Northern zone.

Nine new cases were identified in the province's Western zone.

Five new cases were identified in the province's Eastern zone.

"There is community spread in Northern and Western zones, primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October," says the province in a release. "This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in Pugwash."

Health officials say two more residents and two staff members at East Cumberland Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 22 residents and four staff members at the home have now tested positive. Public Health says they are working with the facility to prevent further spread, and have implemented increased public health measures and restrictions.

EXPOSURE NOTICE FOR SEVEN SCHOOLS

Health officials also sent exposure notices for seven schools in the province on Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest school exposures are at Hants East Rural High School in Milford, Millwood High School in Middle Sackville, Basinview Community School and Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford, Cunard Junior High, and Burton Ettinger Elementary and Fairview Junior High in Halifax.

“It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school. As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious,” said N.S. Health in a release.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,451 on Wednesday and 2,552 tests on Thursday. A total of 1,347,985 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

There were 28,019 rapid tests administered between November 5 and 11. This includes 2,114 rapid tests at the pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Amherst and Annapolis Royal and 25,905 through the workplace screening program. Another 11,558 home rapid tests were distributed at the pop-up sites.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 7,815 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 7,306 people have recovered and 102 have died due to COVID-19.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 1,850 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. Of the new cases since Aug. 1, 1,565 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 575 cases (88 active cases)

Central zone: 5,838 cases (116 active cases)

Northern zone: 684 cases (60 active cases)

Eastern zone: 718 cases (13 active cases)

BREAKTHROUGH DATA

Public Health reports 'breakthrough cases' weekly. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive at least two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the province there have been 101 cases of COVID-19 from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9. Of those:

45 (44.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated

9 (8.9 per cent) were partially vaccinated

47 (46.5 per cent) were unvaccinated

There have been 6,067 cases from March 15 to Nov. 9. Of those:

489 (8.1 per cent) were fully vaccinated

391 (6.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated

5,187 (85.5 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 314 people hospitalized. Of those:

17 (5.4 per cent) were fully vaccinated

32 (10.2 per cent) were partially vaccinated

265 (84.4 per cent) were unvaccinated

Thirty-six people died. Of those:

5 (13.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated

3 (8.3 per cent) were partially vaccinated

28 (77.8 per cent) were unvaccinated

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 1,593,242 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 772,138 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 6,642 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

In total, 83.4 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,661,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: