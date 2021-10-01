Nova Scotia reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, for a total of 240

Nova Scotia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries over the last two days, bringing the active case count to 240.

There are 51 cases in Central Zone, 13 cases in Western Zone, seven cases in Eastern Zone and six cases in Northern Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Six schools were notified of an exposure at their school since the last update on September 29. A list of schools with exposures is available online: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

There have been 4,953 cases of COVID-19 from March 15 to September 29, 2021. Of those:

187 (3.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated

310 (6.3 per cent) were partially vaccinated

4,456 (90.0 per cent) were unvaccinated

There were 279 people hospitalized. Of those:

6 (2.2 per cent) were fully vaccinated

29 (10.4 per cent) were partially vaccinated

244 (87.5 per cent) were unvaccinated

Thirty-one people died. Of those:

3 (9.7 per cent) were fully vaccinated

3 (9.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated

25 (80.6 per cent) were unvaccinated

CASE DATA

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 240 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

There were 4,046 tests administered between September 24 and September 30 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax and Dartmouth.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,625 tests on September 29 and 4,678 tests on September 30.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of September 30, 1,512,263 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 728,168 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

RENEWAL OF STATE OF EMERGENCY

The province is renewing the state of emergency. The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, October 3, and extend to noon, Sunday, October 17, unless government terminates or extends it.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: