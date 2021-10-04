Nova Scotia reports 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday: active number drops to 231

Nova Scotia is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries over the weekend.

Public health says since Friday, there are 67 new cases in the Central Zone, 13 cases in the Western Zone, five cases in the Northern Zone and one case in the Eastern Zone.

Health officials say there is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

CASE DATA

Over the past three days, seven schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school.

A list of schools with exposures is available online.

It means Nova Scotia's case count has dropped to 231. Of those, 16 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,386 tests on Friday, 2,888 tests on Saturday and 3,636 tests on Sunday.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of October 3,1,515,806 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 730,126 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

It means 80.9 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, and 75.2 are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test online.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: