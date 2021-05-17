Nova Scotia reports 91 new COVID-19 cases Monday, active cases drop to 1,434

Nova Scotia is reporting 91 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 1,434.

In a news release from the province, it says 66 of the cases are in the province's Central zone. Seventeen new cases were reported in the Eastern zone, five are in the Northern zone, and three are in the Western zone.

Two of the new cases in the Central zone involve patients in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. Health officials say those patients have been transferred to the COVID-19 unit, and all other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored. As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit.

N.S. Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Monday.

Health officials say there is evidence of community spread in Nova Scotia's Central zone.

Public Health says the province’s other zones– Eastern, Northern, and Western– are being monitored for signs of community spread.

The province says testing has been increase in some areas of concern, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville.

The province says 187 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 1,434.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,536 tests on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 733,465.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,827 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 3,320 cases have recovered and 73 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently 95 individuals in hospital, 21 of which are in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 3,085 positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Of the new cases since April 1, 1,644 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 247 cases (75 active cases)

Central Zone: 3,977 cases (1,173 active cases)

Northern Zone: 233 cases (57 active case)

Eastern Zone: 370 cases (129 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to May 30, 2021.

N.S. OPENS VACCINES TO 30-34

Nova Scotians in the 30 to 34 age group can now book appointments to receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The province announced Monday that effective immediately, people in that age group can book appointments at community clinics and participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to the province, there are about 62,000 eligible Nova Scotians in the 30-34 age group.

N.S. Health says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772. Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 430,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 39,235 are Nova Scotians who have received their second dose.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has received a total of 466,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

CHANGES TO ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING STRATEGY

In order to address the test result backlog, Nova Scotia is shifting their COVID-19 asymptomatic testing strategy.

In the interim, most Nova Scotians are encouraged to use pop-up testing sites instead of booking a COVID-19 lab test over the next few days.

Individuals under the following categories are still encouraged to book lab tests:

anyone with symptoms

anyone who has been notified that they are a close contact of a known case

anyone who has been at an exposure location

anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador

Public health says anyone who does not meet the above criteria and has already booked an appointment should cancel it following the instructions provided in their confirmation email.

The province says they are making an effort to increase rapid testing capacity around the province.

Pop-up testing locations being provided on Monday include:

Alderney Gate Public Library, Dartmouth from noon to 7 p.m.

Central Spryfield Elementary School, 364 Herring Cove Rd from noon to 7 p.m

Credit Union Centre (1490 Westwood St, Kingston) - from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre, Halifax from noon to 7 p.m.

John Martin School - 7 Brule St. Dartmouth from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: