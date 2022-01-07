Nova Scotia reports another COVID-19 related death; 48 people hospitalized Friday

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19, involving a woman in her 80s in the province's Central zone.

At this time, public health says it has not been confirmed if the woman had the Omicron variant, however she was hospitalized during the Omicron wave.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one today," said Premier Tim Houston. "We need to protect everyone from this virus. Please get vaccinated and get your booster shot as soon as you can, get tested if you feel unwell and follow public health measures to help protect yourself and your communities."

According to the province's online dashboard, Nova Scotia has reported 112 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nova Scotia also reported that there are 48 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Friday, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, the ages range from 31 to 94, with an average age of 67.

Public health says 44 of the 48 in hospital were admitted during the Omicron variant wave.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is as follows:

six (12.5 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

25 (52.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

two (4.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated

15 (31.3 per cent) are unvaccinated.

"We cannot forget that this virus is all around us, and I cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to follow the public health measures to prevent further illness and death from COVID-19. Together we can slow the spread of the virus," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release on Friday.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, Jan. 6, 1,842,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 796,012 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 180,694 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Only 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated, according to health officials.

NEW CASES

Public health reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the estimated active number of infections in the province to 6,615.

The province did not provide the number of recoveries on Friday.

Public health says 394 of the new cases are in the Central zone, 108 are in the Eastern zone, 97 are in the Western zone, and 79 are in the Northern zone.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 5,709 tests.

"Rapid test data is not available today. Under the new testing strategy, the province will be changing how it reports this data to include test-kit distribution numbers," wrote public health in a news release.

HOSPITALS AND LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS

Health officials are reporting six new outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The outbreaks involve:

six staff members at Blomidon Court in Wolfville

five staff members at Orchard Court in Kentville

two staff members and one resident at Evergreen Home for Special Care in Kentville

10 staff members and one resident at Grand View Manor in Berwick

six staff members and three residents at Queens Manor in Liverpool

five staff members at The Meadows in Yarmouth.

The Province is also reporting additional cases involved in the following outbreaks:

three staff members and two residents at Parkstone in Halifax

one staff member and two residents at Melville Gardens in Halifax

four staff members at the Sagewood in Halifax.

Public health says it is working with the facilities to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) also reported additional cases connected to the outbreaks at three hospitals in the province.

Those additional cases involve:

two additional patients at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than five people at the facility have tested positive

one additional patient at Northside General Hospital; fewer than 10 people at the facility have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than five people at the facility have tested positive.

“All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place,” reads the release.

PUBLIC HEALTH RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

COVID-19 restrictions that originally took effect Dec. 22, 2021 will remain in place until at least Jan. 31.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said earlier this week the extension is necessary due to the Omicron variant rapidly making people sick across the province "Extending the restrictions will help stop the spread. We are learning more about Omicron every day and we are tweaking self-isolation requirements to better reflect the current disease," said Strang.

A full list of restrictions can be found online.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

Nova Scotia's state of emergency, which was originally declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended until at least Jan. 23.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening cough, or who has two or more of the following symptoms, needs to self-isolate and take an online COVID-19 self-assessment test, or call 811, to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: