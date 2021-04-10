Nova Scotia reports eight new COVID-19 cases Saturday, active cases rise to 43

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the number of active cases rising to 43 – an increase from Friday’s 41.

"Compared to what is happening in other places across the country and around the world, we are fortunate to continue to see low COVID-19 activity in Nova Scotia," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in Saturday’s media release. "I also want to thank Nova Scotians for keeping up the good work to keep themselves and each other protected against COVID-19."

Two cases are in the province’s Western zone: one related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and one under investigation.

Six are in the Central zone. Three are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the rest are close contacts of previous cases. All are self-isolating.

"It is important we stay ahead of this virus and that means we all have a role to play," said Premier Iain Rankin in Saturday’s media release. "We have done so well and thank you to Nova Scotians for that. So, please continue to follow public health measures to protect you, your family and friends."

N.S. CASE DATA

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs processed 2,339 tests, and 448,952 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 1,764 cumulative confirmed cases in the province, 66 deaths, and 1,655 resolved cases, leaving 43 active.

There are currently no patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 119 cases (13 active case)

Central zone: 1,413 cases (23 active cases)

Northern zone: 134 cases (two active cases)

Eastern zone: 98 cases (five active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of the province’s most recent update on Friday, 138,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, including 30,838 second doses.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion



