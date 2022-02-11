Nova Scotia reports first COVID-19 related death involving child

For the first time, health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the death of a child related to COVID-19.

The province reported the death Friday. The child was between the ages of five and 11.

No other details about the child have been released.

"The loss of a child is something that no family should ever have to endure. My condolences are with the family during this very difficult and tragic time," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

"Today's death continues to highlight the seriousness of a disease that knows no bounds and the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

Nova Scotia is also reporting 10 new hospitalizations and 12 discharges related to COVID-19.

There are 82 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a designated COVID-19 unit.

Of the 82 people in hospital:

11 are in intensive care

the age range is four to 93 years old

the average age is 65

the average length of stay is six days

76 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 82 people in hospital due to COVID-19 is as follows:

23 (28 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

28 (34.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

zero (0 per cent) are partially vaccinated

31 (37.8 per cent) are unvaccinated

Health officials say less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

There are also 273 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:

129 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

144 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 2,175,757 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

Of those, 91.5 per cent of Nova Scotians had received their first dose, and 85.3 per cent had received their second dose.

In addition, 59.7 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and two per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

CASES AND TESTING

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,385 tests. An additional 389 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of Friday’s cases:

162 are in the Central Zone

48 are in the Eastern Zone

79 are in the Northern Zone

100 cases are in the Western Zone

As of Friday, there are an estimated 3,153 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.