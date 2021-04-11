Nova Scotia reports five new COVID-19 cases Sunday, active cases down to 40

Health officials in Nova Scotia are announcing five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with the active total now at 40 – a decrease since Saturday’s 43.

Four of the new cases are in the Central zone: two related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and two being close contacts of previous cases.

One case is in the Eastern zone, and related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Public Health says all of these people are self-isolating.

"Spring is finally here in Nova Scotia and after a long winter, I know how much Nova Scotians want to spend time with family and friends outdoors," said Premier Iain Rankin in Sunday’s media release. "We must remember that COVID-19 doesn't take a break and neither should we. Enjoy the outdoors safely by following public health measures like sticking with your small close group and socially distancing when you need to."

Public Health is also issuing a correction from Saturday’s numbers, saying one case will be removed from today’s cumulative count. Sunday’s media release says it will be counted in another province, but did not say which one.

"We are holding steady in Nova Scotia by keeping our numbers low. Let us not stop now," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in Sunday’s release. "Continue to follow all public health measures in place and when it's your turn for a COVID-19 vaccine, get vaccinated."

N.S. CASE DATA

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs processed 2,031 tests, and 450,976 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 1,768 cumulative confirmed cases in the province, 66 deaths, and 1,662 resolved cases, leaving 40 active.

There are currently three patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, none in intensive care units.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 119 cases (eight active case)

Central zone: 1,416 cases (24 active cases)

Northern zone: 134 cases (two active cases)

Eastern zone: 99 cases (six active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of the province’s most recent update on Friday, 138,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, including 30,838 second doses.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: