Nova Scotia reports four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, active cases rise to 32

Nova Scotia health officials are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the active total rising to 32, from Friday’s 31.

Two cases are in the province’s central zone: one related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the other a close contact of a previous case. Both people are self-isolating.

The other two cases are in the eastern zone, and both are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and are self-isolating.

"Nova Scotians have worked hard to keep their communities healthy and safe. Let's keep that up over this holiday weekend," said Premier Iain Rankin in Saturday’s media release from the provincial government. "Please continue to follow public health guidelines - stay home if you're feeling unwell, follow gathering limits, get tested regularly if you are socializing and wear non-medical masks when and where appropriate."

The province is also correcting an error they made in Friday’s release: one of the cases reported in the central zone was actually in the western zone. They have updated their data, and CTV News has updated Friday’s article.

"Our epidemiology remains stable and that is very good news given what is happening in some provinces across the country," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "So far, we've been fortunate that we haven't had any community spread associated with our variant cases. Thank you to everyone who continues to follow the public health precautions and gets tested when called upon."

N.S. CASE DATA

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs processed 2,352 tests, and 436,295 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 1,732 cumulative confirmed cases in the province, 66 deaths, and 1,634 resolved cases, leaving 32 active.

There is one patient in hospital, not in intensive care.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 114 cases (9 active case)

Central Zone: 1,391 cases (19 active cases)

Northern Zone: 133 cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 94 cases (3 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 111,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province, including 29,530 second doses.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion



