Nova Scotia reports four new COVID-19 deaths, 33 new cases Saturday

Health officials in Nova Scotia say four more people have died from COVID-19, as the province added 33 new cases on Saturday.

According to the province, the deaths are as follows:

A man in his 80s who lived in the Western Zone

Two men in their 80s in the Central Zone

A woman in her 70s in the Central Zone

"My prayers and condolences are with the families of the four people who passed away," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"I cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to follow both the letter and the spirit of the public health measures to prevent further illness and death from this virus. We must never forget that it is all around us, and that is why it is so important we loosen restrictions and reopen slowly and gradually," Strang added.

The province also announced 48 people have recovered from COVID-19 since Friday.

The province added that this is the most deaths reported in one day since May 3, 2020, when six were reported.

"My heart is breaking for the loved ones, friends and families of the four Nova Scotians who have died," said Premier Iain Rankin. "On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to offer condolences. We need to protect everyone from this virus. Please get vaccinated, tested and follow the restrictions and public health measures."

There have now been 84 COVID-19-related deaths in Nova Scotia.

33 NEW CASES

Of Saturday’s new cases, 21 are in the Central Zone, seven are in the Eastern Zone, three in the Western Zone, and two in the Northern Zone.

Public Health says one involves a staff member at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage, which is in the Central Zone.

The department is directing staff and residents of that home to isolation and other requirements.

The province says there is still evidence of community spread in the Central Zone, and limited community spread in Sydney.

Northern and Western zones are still being monitored for signs of spread.

N.S. CASE DATA

There are now 566 active COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia.

There are 43 people in hospital, including 18 in intensive care. The province says the median age of people in hospital during this wave of COVID-19 is 53 for non-ICU, and 56 for people in ICU.

On May 28, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 5,837 tests, and 810,413 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,530 cumulative cases in Nova Scotia, and 4,880 resolved.