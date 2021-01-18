Nova Scotia health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, dropping the total number of active cases in the province to 25.

Three of the previously reported cases are now considered resolved, according to the province’s online dashboard.

“I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their hard work in keeping our case numbers low,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“I also want to remind everyone that we can’t let our guard down. We still have provincewide restrictions in place, and we will be providing an update on them by the end of the week. Let’s continue to protect the health of each other by following all the public health protocols.”

On Sunday, the province announced four new cases, one in each of the province’s four health zones: Western Zone, Northern Zone, Eastern Zone and Central Zone.

In a news release on Monday, health officials say the case from Sunday that was reported in the Eastern Zone was an individual who was tested in Nova Scotia but is a resident of another province or territory.

Government says for this reason, this case has been removed from the province’s cumulative provincial data. The person has been self-isolating as required.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,079 tests on Sunday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 142,302 tests. There have been 468 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four hundred and forty-three cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 265,473 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 65 total deaths. One-thousand, four-hundred and sixty-seven cases are now considered resolved.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 90 cases

Central Zone: 1270 cases

Northern Zone: 122 cases

Eastern Zone: 75 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Jan. 24, 2021.

MOBILE TESTING UNIT REMAINS IN TRURO

The province's mobile COVID-19 unit is in Truro again on Monday following a recent increase of potential COVID-19 exposures in the area.

Drop-in testing is available Monday at the Best Western Glengarry Convention Centre located at 150 Willow Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The same drop-in testing unit will also be available on Tuesday.

The additional testing support is a response to the recent number of potential exposure warnings in the Northern Zone – many for retail stores.

Public health is encouraging anyone who has visited a location that has had a potential COVID-19 exposure in the Northern Zone to get tested.

However, they also added that testing is available for everyone, regardless of whether they attended any of the possible exposure locations.

Health officials say if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you should not visit a drop-in testing mobile site.

In this case, you should visit the province’s online self-assessment tool or call 811 to determine if a COVID-19 test is required.

Drop-in or book an appointment online (https://t.co/AHTQJUStgZ) for your #COVID-19 test in Truro! The mobile health unit will be on site at the Best Western Glengarry, Convention Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on today and tomorrow (Jan. 18 and 19) https://t.co/MyPzXFUJbI pic.twitter.com/jOJWrB86Se

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS RETURNING TO N.S.

Any post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia are required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival. Government officials are also strongly encouraging them to get tested halfway through that isolation period, either on day 6, 7 or 8.

COVID-19 tests for post-secondary students can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: