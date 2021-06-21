Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since March; active cases drop to 79

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first day since March 29 that the province has reported no new cases.

"What a great way to begin summer with no new cases being reported today," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "The epidemiology is headed in the right direction, but in order for us to continue to see low to no new cases, we must all follow the public health measures and get fully vaccinated as soon as we can. And of course, remember to get tested."

Public Health also reported four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 79 - the lowest number of active cases in the province since April 21.

"Today is the first day since March 29 that we are reporting no new cases of COVID-19," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "We should all be proud of our efforts to get to this point, but please don't let your guard down. We need to continue to follow the public health measures, get tested often and get vaccinated until we get to Phase 5 of our reopening."

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

CASE DATA

On Sunday, Nova Scotia labs processed 2,580 tests, and have now processed a total of 910,785 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,791 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,622 people have recovered, and 90 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently three individuals in hospital, one of whom is in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,049 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 3,946 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 286 cases (five active cases)

Central zone: 4,606 cases (55 active cases)

Northern zone: 298 cases (four active case)

Eastern zone: 601 cases (15 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 27, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 752,599 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 68.8 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 66,248 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 788,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate (60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave., Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: