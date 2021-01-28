Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the number of active cases in the province dropping to 11.

One of the previously reported cases is now considered resolved.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the cooperation and willingness of Nova Scotians to follow the public health protocols,” said Premier Stephen McNeil, in a news release on Thursday.

“I thank everyone for their patience in abiding by the restrictions we have in place to protect each other’s health, and for the collective effort to contain the virus.”

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,763 tests on Wednesday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 157,284 tests. There have been 487 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four hundred and seventy-six cases are now resolved.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 280,462 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,500 cases considered recovered.

"It is evident that people are taking our public health protocols seriously as we continue to see low numbers of new cases,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release on Thursday. "Let’s keep up the good work and continue to follow all of the public health measures.”

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19, with nobody in the intensive care unit.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 92 cases (0 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,279 cases (4 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (4 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 78 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 7, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 13,504 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 2,709 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered, 7,678 were health care workers, and 954 were long-term care residents.

POST-SECONDARY STUDENTS RETURNING TO N.S.

Any post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia are required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival. Government officials are also strongly encouraging them to get tested halfway through that isolation period, either on day 6, 7 or 8.

COVID-19 tests for post-secondary students can be pre-booked online three days in advance.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: