Nova Scotia reports one COVID-19 related death, eight new cases Monday; second doses moved up

Nova Scotia is reporting one new COVID-19 related death as well as eight new cases Monday, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 124.

According to a release from the province, the latest death involves a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone. There have now been 90 COVID-19 related deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

"I want to extend my condolences to those who are grieving the loss of their loved one," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "This virus is serious and can have devastating impacts. Please continue to follow the public health measures, get tested regularly and get vaccinated as soon as you can."

All eight of Monday's cases are located in the province's Central zone. Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, three are under investigation and two are related to travel.

No new cases were reported in the province's Eastern, Western or Northern zones on Monday.

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the woman who has passed away," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in a news release. "Getting vaccinated will not only protect you but also your loved ones. We must continue to work together and follow the public health protocols as we work our way through the reopening plan."

The province says 22 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 124 -- the lowest number of active cases reported in the province since April 22.

CASE DATA

On Sunday, Nova Scotia labs processed 3,348 tests, and have now processed a total of 879,651 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,749 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,535 people have recovered, and 90 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently six individuals in hospital, four of whom are in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,007 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 3,859 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 284 cases (four active cases)

Central Zone: 4,571 cases (75 active cases)

Northern Zone: 300 cases (six active case)

Eastern Zone: 594 cases (39 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to June 27, 2021.

VACCINE SECOND DOSES MOVED UP

Some Nova Scotians are now able to book an appointment to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier than originally scheduled.

In a news release Monday morning, the province announced that effective immediately, anyone who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 24 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before August 7, can now reschedule their appointment to receive their second dose at an earlier date.

Public health says recipients will receive an email to the account provided at the time of booking.

Anyone who did not provide an email must call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or to request an email address be added.

When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment.

The province says notices will continue to be sent over the following weeks as vaccine supply is received.

Anyone who has received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can choose a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Anyone who has received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now receive a second dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.

Nova Scotia health recommends people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose, “based on emerging evidence of a better immune response with an alternate second dose and the risk of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with AstraZeneca.”

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 698,979 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 66.7 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Nova Scotia has received a total of 724,260 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave., Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: