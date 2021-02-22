Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday. One previously reported case is now considered recovered, as the number of active cases in the province remains at 19.

Monday's new case was identified in the province's Central zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

COMMUNITY VACCINE CLINICS BEGIN

The first of several community COVID-19 vaccination clinics opened on Monday in Halifax for people 80 years of age and older.

The clinic at the IWK Health Centre is to run through Thursday.

"Today marks an important step in our vaccine rollout with the first community clinic for people age 80 and older," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "I know we are all looking forward to seeing clinics across the province in the coming weeks and months. I thank Nova Scotians for their patience while waiting for the vaccine, and for keeping one another safe by following public health measures."

Vaccinations are by appointment only and for people who have been randomly selected and who live within an hour's drive of the hospital.

Some who arrived for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Monday say it is a sigh of relief to have their first dose.

"It's wonderful to be chosen to be the first one," said 82-year-old Bernice Burns, who received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. "It's an honour really. It really is, so I was very excited."

"It's a chance to live an extra year. A better change of living an extra year, to get out again. I might go out dancing again if things get better," said 83-year-old Mary Alvena Poole, who received her first dose of vaccine on Monday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang has said the plan is to vaccinate 500 people from this age group with the two required doses.

"Our first community clinic opened today at the IWK Health Centre and we will see more community clinics opening in the coming weeks in other areas of the province," said Strang. "We continue to prioritize vaccinations for those who are most vulnerable and at highest risk."

Strang has also said the clinic is a prototype that will serve as a test run for future community clinics across Nova Scotia.

The plan is to open another 10 clinics next month and then expand vaccinations to the next age group in descending order until everyone in the province is offered the chance to be immunized.

Clinics will open in the following communities on these dates:

March 8: Halifax, New Minas, Sydney and Truro

March 15: Antigonish, Halifax and Yarmouth

March 22: Amherst, Bridgewater and Dartmouth

The province says there are approximately 48,000 Nova Scotians who are age 80 and older.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,510 tests on Sunday. The province has completed 316,032 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,610 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,526 cases are now considered recovered, and there have been 65 deaths, leaving 19 active cases.

There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19 and they are in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 98 cases (3 active case)

Central Zone: 1,302 cases (12 active cases)

Northern Zone: 128 cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 82 cases (3 active case)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 7, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 27,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far, with 11,533 people in Nova Scotia having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 18,702 went to health care workers, and 2,764 were long-term care residents.

"This week we expect to receive 10,530 doses of Pfizer vaccine, half of which will be reserved for second doses," Strang said. "This will be our biggest single shipment of vaccine to date, it will, it will be delivered to seven cold storage sites across the province, and this number of doses does take into account but we will now be drawing six rather than five doses per vial of the Pfizer vaccine."

Strang also provided some details on clinics to vaccinate health-care workers at clinics in Halifax, Kentville, and Cape Breton and at long-term care homes.

"The final three health-care worker clinics will be set up and ready to receive product later this week in Antigonish, along the South Shore, and in Cumberland," Strang said. "Vaccine was delivered to eight long-term care facilities last week and two more will receive vaccine this week. In long-term care, we have clinics running in multiple locations this week. Booking opened up this morning for the prototype immunization clinic at the IWK for Nova Scotians who are 18, years of age or older."

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: