Nova Scotia reports one new case of COVID-19 Monday, active cases drop to 45

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as nine recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 45.

The new case was identified in the Central zone, related to travel.

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 2,293 tests on Sunday, and have now processed a total of 956,924 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,854 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,717 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two individuals in hospital, with no one in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,112 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,040 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 290 cases (no active cases)

Central zone: 4,645 cases (30 active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 618 cases (15 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia hit a major vaccine milestone by delivering the province’s one-millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

N.S. Premier Iain Rankin toured the IWK hospital's vaccination clinic Monday, where the one-millionth vaccine was administered on Sunday.

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Sunday, 993,866 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 73.1 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 283,691 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,081,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Monday, July 5:

Shubenacadie Community Hall (2848 Main St., Shubenacadie) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Costco (mobile pop-up unit (230 Chain Lake Dr., Halifax) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: