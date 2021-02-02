Health officials in Nova Scotia identified one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One previously reported case is now considered recovered, and 10 active cases remain in the province.

The Nova Scotia government says the case is in Central Zone, and related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating.

"The low number of cases we have been seeing is a reflection of the hard work put in by Nova Scotians, and we can't stop now," said Premier Stephen McNeil in Tuesday's media release. "We must continue our efforts to contain the virus by following public health protocols as we roll out the vaccine."

"As we continue to see low case numbers, I want to thank people for remaining vigilant and continuing to follow the public health measures," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in Tuesday's release. "We can limit the spread of the virus by continuing to wear a mask, limit social contacts, maintain physical distance, wash our hands and stay home if feeling unwell."

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 919 tests on Monday. The province has completed 286,775 tests since the pandemic began.

There have been 1,582 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,507 cases are now considered recovered, and there have been 65 deaths, leaving 10 active cases remaining.

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 94 cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,282 cases (6 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (no active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 7, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 15,165 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 2,954 people in Nova Scotia having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 10,251 were health care workers, and 1,687 were long-term care residents.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: