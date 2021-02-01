Health officials in Nova Scotia identified one new case of COVID-19 as of Monday. 1,506 previously reported cases are now considered recovered, leaving the total number of active cases in the province at 10.

"It's always a good day when we see a low number of new cases but we also know we cannot let our guard down," said Premier Stephen McNeil in Monday's media release.

"The virus is always looking for an opportunity to spread, which means we must continue following all of the public health protocols to protect each other," said McNeil.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 931 tests on Sunday.

There have been 1,581 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in Nova Scotia.

Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over eighty.1,506 cases are now considered resolved.

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

"We are seeing very few, if any, new cases each day, which is encouraging news," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Our public health measures and the commitment of Nova Scotians to follow them are keeping our cases low and our province safe."

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 258,856 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,580 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,505 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 94 cases (1 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,281 cases (5 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (0 active)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 7, 2021.

VACCINE PROGRESS

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard now provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 14,906 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered so far, with 2,729 having received a second dose.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: