Health officials in Nova Scotia announced one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the total amount of active cases in the province now at 19.

The new case is in the Eastern zone, related to travel outside the province, and the person is in self-isolation.

"Nova Scotians can be proud of the work they're doing to keep our case numbers low," said Premier Stephen McNeil in Sunday’s media release. "Getting a COVID test even when you don't have symptoms is one of the tools we have to slow the spread of the virus, and I'm pleased to see Nova Scotians are stepping up to get tested and following all the public health protocols."

POP-UP AND MOBILE TESTING

As with Saturday, mobile or pop-up testing is available at two locations:

Mobile testing: Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, 1583 Beaver Bank Road Sunday until 6 p.m.

Pop-up testing: New Minas Fire Department, 6 Jones Road, Sunday until 5:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs processed 1,698 tests on Saturday.

"I want to thank anyone who went out and got tested this weekend," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "When you get a COVID-19 test, you are making a difference. You are protecting your loved ones, your community and preventing the spread of COVID-19."

N.S. CASE DATA

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 314,515 COVID-19 tests.

There have been 1,609 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,525 are now considered recovered, and there have been 65 deaths, leaving 19 active cases left.

The average age among those deaths is 80.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19, in an intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 98 cumulative cases (4 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,301 cases (11 active)

Northern Zone: 128 cases (1 active)

Eastern Zone: 82 cases (3 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 7, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion



