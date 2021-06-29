Nova Scotia reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, seven recoveries

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and seven recoveries, as the active number of cases drops to 51.

The case was identified in the province's Eastern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Public Health says there is now “limited community spread” in the Central zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

Premier Iain Rankin said the Halifax Convention Centre is now opened to walk-in vaccine appointments for people seeking their first dose.

The province has 130,000 appointments booked this week, five per cent of which are first doses.

Nova Scotia hit a milestone Tuesday, administering 900,000 doses to date.

VACCINE INTERVAL REDUCED TO 28 DAYS

More Nova Scotians are now able to book an appointment to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier than originally scheduled.

The province announced Monday they have reduced the second dose interval from 35 days to 28 days.

Anyone who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 30 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before September 12, can reschedule their appointment to receive their second dose at an earlier date.

As of Tuesday, 898,247 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 72.6 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 193,200 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 2,399 tests on Monday, and have now processed a total of 937,876 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,832 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,689 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are currently two individuals in hospital, with no one in an intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 288 cases (two active cases)

Central zone: 4,640 cases (39 active cases)

Northern zone: 298 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 606 cases (10 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducing several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Tuesday, June 29

Alderney Landing, (2 Ochterloney St Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre, (1583 Beaver Bank Rd) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Hammonds Plains Community Centre, (2041 Hammonds Plains Rd) from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: