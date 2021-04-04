Nova Scotia reports seven new COVID-19 cases Sunday, active total rises to 34

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the active total increasing to 34.

Three cases are in the central zone – two related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and one a close contact of a previously reported case.

Three are in the province’s western zone, all close contacts of previously reported cases. The other is in the eastern zone, and related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Public Health says all are self-isolating.

"On a weekend when many of us are spending time with family and friends, let's reflect on what this period of time was like last year," said Premier Iain Rankin in Sunday’s media release from the province. "We have come so far, thanks to the commitment of Nova Scotians who continue to follow the precautions to keep our province safe."

N.S. CASE DATA

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs processed 1,579 tests, and 437,874 since the start of the pandemic.

"While we continue to do well compared to other provinces, the reality is Nova Scotia will continue to see more cases," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "This is why we cannot be complacent about the virus and it is imperative that we continue to respect the public health measures and continue to get tested when recommended."

There have been 1,739 cumulative confirmed cases in the province, 66 deaths, and 1,639 resolved cases, leaving 34 active.

There is one patient in hospital, not in intensive care.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 117 cases (12 active case)

Central zone: 1,394 cases (18 active cases)

Northern zone: 133 cases (1 active case)

Eastern zone: 95 cases (3 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of last update on Friday, 111,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, including 29,530 second doses.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion



