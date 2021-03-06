Health officials in Nova Scotia reported six new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with a drop in the province’s active total to 29 cases.

The Nova Scotia government says one case is in the eastern zone, and related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

One case is in the northern zone, a close contact of a previous case.

The other four cases are in the province’s central zone, with three being close contacts of previous cases, and one related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

"The case count is a little higher today but it's good to see that none of the new cases are from unknown sources," said Premier Iain Rankin in Saturday’s media release from the province. "These numbers reinforce the importance of being tested and continuing adherence to public health guidelines."

On Friday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority processed 4,404 COVID-19 tests.

"When you follow the public health measures you are preventing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping yourself and your community safe," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in Saturday’s release. "Now is not the time to let our guard down. Continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, keep physical distance, stay home when you're sick, isolate when required, and get tested regularly."

N.S. CASE DATA

The province has completed 366,682 tests since the pandemic began.

There have been 1,657 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,563 cases are now considered recovered, and there have been 65 deaths, leaving 29 active cases in the province.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19, in an intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 99 cumulative cases (one active case)

Central Zone: 1,339 cumulative cases (20 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cumulative cases (4 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 87 cumulative cases (4 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 21, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: