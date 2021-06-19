Nova Scotia reports six new COVID-19 cases Saturday, ten recoveries

Health officials in Nova Scotia are announcing six new COVID-19 cases Saturday, and ten recoveries.

The province’s labs processed 4,224 tests on Friday, and 904,584 since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you can because good vaccine coverage is key to allowing us to continue reopening," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "I would also like to remind everyone to continue getting tested regularly, even after you've been vaccinated."

SIX NEW CASES

Of the six new cases, four are in the Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases, and one under investigation.

The other two are in the Western Zone. One is travel-related, and the other is under investigation.

"Our case numbers continue to go in the right direction, thanks to the hard work of all Nova Scotians," said Premier Iain Rankin. "This is the first weekend of Phase 2, so go out and enjoy Nova Scotia. But please follow the public health measures, and we'll be able to progress through our reopening plan and enjoy summer in the province."

There are now 88 active cases in Nova Scotia.

Public Health says there is evidence of “limited” community spread in the Central Zone, and all other zones continue to be monitored for signs of spread.

Six Nova Scotians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

The median age for Nova Scotia residents in hospital during the third-wave is 52 for non-ICU, and 55 for ICU.

There have been 5,789 cumulative COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, 90 deaths, and 5,611 resolved cases.

As of last update Friday, 752,599 doses of vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia, and 68.8 per cent of people in the province have had at least one dose.