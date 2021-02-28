The Nova Scotia government is announcing three new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as well as a record breaking 4,839 tests conducted on Saturday.

The previous single-day testing record was 4,125 on Nov. 30 in Nova Scotia.

"I want to thank the Nova Scotians who have responded in great numbers to get tested, setting a one-day record at the lab," said Premier Iain Rankin in Sunday’s media release. "Let's continue to make proactive testing a top priority. No matter whether you live in Halifax or elsewhere in the province, I encourage you, even if you don't have symptoms, to book an appointment at one of the primary assessment centres or drop into a pop-up testing site.”

According to the province in Sunday’s media release, the number of people who were tested at pop-up sites was four times higher than the average daily total.

As for the three new cases, Public Health says one is in the central zone, and a close contact of a previous case. One is in the eastern zone, and another is in the northern zone, both related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. All three people involved in the new cases are self-isolating, according to Sunday’s media release.

There are now 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

"While the case numbers are low today, we must remain vigilant and keep following the restrictions to ensure our communities stay safe," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in Sunday’s media release. "Follow all the public health measures and make testing part of your regular COVID-19 prevention measures. And if you have flu or cold symptoms, it is especially important you get tested for COVID-19."

Since Oct. 1, there have been 552 positive COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, and 514 resolved cases.

N.S. CASE DATA

There have been 1,641 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,538 are now considered recovered.

There have been 65 deaths, leaving 38 active cases remaining – a decrease since Saturday’s 39 active total.

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, both in intensive care.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 99 cumulative cases (3 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,327 cumulative cases (28 active cases)

Northern Zone: 129 cumulative cases (1 active case)

Eastern Zone: 81 cumulative cases (6 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 7, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: