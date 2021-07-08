Nova Scotia reports two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 39 active cases remain

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as two recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province remains at 39.

Two new cases were identified in the Eastern zone. One involves a close contact of a previously reported case and the other is under investigation.

"Asymptomatic testing will be an important part of our COVID-19 routine this summer," said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release. "Our province continues to be a leader in asymptomatic testing, which is key to detecting cases early and preventing the spread of the virus."

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, confirmed during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that there is no longer community spread in the Halifax area.

CASE DATA

Nova Scotia labs processed 3,315 tests on Wednesday, and have now processed a total of 967,482 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,864 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,733 people have recovered, and 92 have died due to COVID-19.

According to the province's online dashboard, there is currently one individuals in hospital, in an intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,122 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,057 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 290 cases (no active cases)

Central zone: 4,652 cases (23 active cases)

Northern zone: 301 cases (no active cases)

Eastern zone: 621 cases (16 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 1,062,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 73.5 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 348,034 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,256,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

"Nova Scotians can schedule their second-dose appointment 28 days after they received their first dose," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "The sooner you are fully vaccinated, the better. Vaccine appointments are continuously being added to the website. Do your part and book the first available appointment."

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

SECOND DOSE WALK-INS OPEN FOR 35 AND OLDER IN HALIFAX

Nova Scotia announced Thursday that anyone 35 and older can receive a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Halifax Convention Centre Clinic without an appointment.

Public health says there are 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for walk-ins at the Halifax Convention Centre Vaccine Clinic Thursday. First dose vaccines are available for those 18 and older and second dose is available for those 55 and older.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Thursday, July 8:

Alderney Gate, main entrance (60 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centr, (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 95 (1772 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: