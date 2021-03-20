Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Both cases are in the province's Central zone. One is a close contact to a previously reported case while the other remains under investigation.

“Today is the first day of spring, case numbers continue to stay low and the remaining restrictions in parts of HRM and surrounding communities were lifted this morning. However, that does not mean we can let our guard down,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “Let’s continue following public health protocols - washing our hands, wearing masks and keeping physical distance.”

Two previously reported cases in Nova Scotia are resolved, leaving the total number of active cases at 17.

“Nova Scotians have worked very hard to be in the position we are in and it has not been easy. Your collective efforts continue to make our province one of the safest places in North America,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“However, we know that things can change quickly. If you are eligible to get the vaccine and do not have an appointment yet, I encourage you to make one.”

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,000 tests on Friday.

The province has completed 400,631 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,682 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,599 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 106 cases (6 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,357 cases (11 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (0 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 87 cases (0 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 4, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 58,036 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 37,986 were first doses and 20,050 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Of the vaccines administered 35,197 went to health care workers, and 6,602 were long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 104,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 25,308 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion



