Nova Scotia is reporting two new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 29 active remaining.

Two are in the central zone: one related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the other is a close contact of a previous case.

"Seeing a low number of cases today is encouraging,” said Premier Iain Rankin in Sunday’s media release from the province. “I want to thank everyone for doing their part to remain vigilant.”

As of Sunday, 29 active cases remain in the province – the same total as Saturday.

“Let's keep up our efforts and continue to follow the public health measures- wear a mask, wash your hands, keep physical distance, stay home if you are feeling unwell, self-isolate when required and get tested regularly," said Rankin.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority labs processed 3,685 COVID-19 tests, and 370,367 since the start of the pandemic.

"We know how easily COVID-19 can spread if we let our guard down," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in Sunday’s media release. "It is up to all of us to follow the public health protocols to make sure we limit the spread of the virus."

N.S. CASE DATA

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,659 cumulative confirmed cases in Nova Scotia, 65 deaths, and 1,565 recoveries.

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, one of which is in intensive care.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 99 cumulative cases (1 active case)

Central Zone: 1,341 cumulative cases (20 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cumulative cases (4 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 87 cumulative cases (4 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to March 21, 2021.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: