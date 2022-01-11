Nova Scotia rinks receive almost $1 million in funding for repairs and upgrades

Community rinks across Nova Scotia will be getting a facelift thanks to an influx of funding from the provincial government.

Thirty-three rinks in need of upgrades and repairs will receive almost $1 million through the province’s Rink Revitalization Fund.

“Rinks across Nova Scotia are places where people can come together, be physically active and celebrate,” said Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Pat Dunn.

“Having the appropriate infrastructure helps build that community spirit and encourages people to come out and take part in the many community events these rinks host.”

The goal of the fund is to help community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure to support the sustainability of their facilities. Rinks include curling clubs, arenas and permanent outdoor rinks that are open to the public.

The Rink Revitalization Fund and Recreation Facility Development Grant are open for another round of applications, with a deadline of Feb. 14.