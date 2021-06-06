Nova Scotia RMCP investigating 'sudden death' on the water

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating what they are only calling a "sudden death" after an incident on Annis Lake, N.S.

Police say on Saturday around 3 p.m., they responded to a report of a man who had gone under the water and not yet surfaced. Police say others had tried to rescue the man, but were unsuccessful.

The RCMP says they learned that two men were out canoeing on the lake, when the boat tipped over. One man was able to swim to shore, but the other went underwater and never came back up.

That man, a 24-year-old from Bridgewater, N.S. was pronounced dead at the scene.

A team of police divers recovered his body.

Police say they don’t consider the death to be suspicious, but are still investigating.