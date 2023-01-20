Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province

Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.

Snowfall warnings, which were put into effect Thursday afternoon by Environment Canada, remain in effect across the province Friday.

All schools were closed for the day, except for those in the Strait Regional Centre for Education and in Cape Breton. However, schools in the town and county of Antigonish and in Guysborough County dismissed students at noon due to the deteriorating weather.

Roads were very greasy in the Halifax area Friday afternoon, with at least one collision reported on Highway 102, near Miller Lake.

Roads are very greasy around HRM. This single vehicle MVC, northbound,Hwy 102- near Miller Lake, has traffic to one lane. No word on injuries.

Emergency crews on scene.

The snow is expected to affect many motorists’ evening commutes across Nova Scotia.

CTV Atlantic Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says snowy roads may also be an issue in southern areas of New Brunswick and eastern Prince Edward Island Friday evening.

A northeast wind, with peak gusts of 30 to 50 km/h, will accompany the snow, which could blow it around and reduce visibility.

Areas of Yarmouth up Nova Scotia’s South Shore and into the metro Halifax area could see between 20 cm and 30 cm of snow. Much of the rest of Nova Scotia will see snow totals of 10 to 20 cm.

Mitchell says a period of ice pellets and freezing rain is possible for coastal areas of the South Shore Friday afternoon before turning back to snow by evening.

The snow will clear in New Brunswick Friday night, but in Prince Edward Island and northern and eastern parts of Nova Scotia, it will linger into Saturday morning.

TRAVEL

Several Halifax Transit buses were put on snow plans beginning around 9:30 a.m. The city says crews applied de-icing materials to streets, however people should prepare for winter driving conditions.

“We are applying de-icing materials and making sure streets and sidewalks are as clear as possible," said HRM spokesperson Ryan Nearing who added, residents can check the city's website to see when neighbourhoods will be cleared.

“All municipal streets and sidewalks are ranked down a list of priorities. Snow clearing efforts are done through the list of priorities.”

The overnight winter parking ban will be enforced in both of the city’s central and non-central zones from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m Saturday. The Halifax Regional Municipality warns that vehicles must be parked off streets in order for crews to clear sidewalks and streets during those hours or they could be towed.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport has warned that Friday’s weather may cause flight delays and cancellations. As of 5:30 p.m., several flights were still being either cancelled or delayed.

“There are a number of delayed and cancelled flights on the board,” said airport spokesperson Leah Batstone.

Travellers are urged to check with the airline or airport website before leaving home.

“Our team is out there right now, clearing the runway and keeping them safe for flights to arrive and depart when is safe to do so," said Batstone.

Marine Atlantic anticipates its Friday departures may be impacted due to weather conditions in the Cabot Strait.

FLURRIES CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY

The low-pressure system bringing snow to the Maritimes will move northeast and away from the region Friday night.

As the low exits, a trailing trough of low pressure will continue to create areas of lighter snow and flurries for the Maritimes into Saturday morning.

Snow will ease to a chance of flurries for southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia by midnight.

Light snow will linger for northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia, southeastern New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island into Saturday morning. Precipitation in those areas will be down to just a chance of flurries by noon Saturday.

Additional snow amounts Friday night and Saturday morning will be 1 to 5 cm for southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia. While additional snow amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible through that time in southeastern New Brunswick, the North Shore of Nova Scotia, the Cape Breton Highlands, and Cape Breton County.