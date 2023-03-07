Nova Scotia's burn restrictions come into effect next week

Nova Scotians will soon have to refer to the province's burn restrictions map before lighting a campfire in their backyard.

The province's burn restrictions will be in effect for seven months, beginning March 15.

The restrictions cover outdoor fires, including those in backyard burn pits, brush burning and campfires that are not in private, municipal, provincial or federal campgrounds with proper campfire facilities.

"Burn restrictions help protect our properties, families, communities, forests, and wildlife," said Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton, in a news release.

"Burning is only allowed when there is the lowest possible risk of wildfires. I encourage everyone to check the BurnSafe map online before you burn. Please be responsible and safe."

During the wildfire season, burning is not permitted anywhere in the province between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The provincial BurnSafe map is updated each day at 2 p.m. to show where and when burning is permitted:

if a county is shown in green, burning is permitted after 2 p.m.

if a county is shown in yellow, burning is permitted after 7 p.m.

if a county is shown in red, burning is not permitted that day

Daily burn restrictions are also available by recorded message on the toll-free phone line 1-855-564-2876.

In an emergency, Nova Scotians can report wildfires by calling 1-800-565-2224 or 911.

In 2022, there were 152 wildfires in Nova Scotia, damaging 3,389 hectares of Crown and privately owned lands.