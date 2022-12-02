Nova Scotia's Fiona Food Cost Reimbursement program ends in 2 weeks

Nova Scotians have two weeks left to apply for the Fiona Food Cost Reimbursement program.

The program provides $100 for every household that lost power for at least 48 hours in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona to help cover the cost of spoiled food.

The province says more than 117,000 residents have received funds through the program.

The last day to apply for the food cost reimbursement is Dec. 16. However, the province says other Fiona-related programs will remain open.

“I encourage anyone eligible to receive the food cost reimbursement to apply before the program closes,” said John Lohr, the minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, in a news release Friday.

“There are still a number of programs open, including those for people seeking help with tree removal, so if you haven’t applied, now is the time.”

The province says applications for the Fiona Food Cost Reimbursement Program are still being processed. Nova Scotians who applied can expect to hear back within four to six weeks of applying, according to a news release from government.

Applications for financial support for individuals and non-profits, businesses and municipalities, and the agriculture and forestry sector impacted by Fiona can be found online.

Anyone with questions about Fiona-related supports can call 1-888-428-2256.